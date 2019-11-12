Faith Walking: Make Sure God Gets The Glory [VIDEO]

11.12.19
When you trust God and place things in his hands, He will do super natural things so that you know it was only by Him. 

Today, Erica Campbell reference Judges 7:2, where God kept shrinking Gideon’s army. Gideon didn’t know how his team would win the battle with so little fighters, but God made a way. 

We’re designed to give God all the glory. Acknowledge Him in all your ways and he will direct your path. 

