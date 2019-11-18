What happens when you agree with the enemy?

In today’s Faith Walk, Erica Campbell discusses the dangers of compromising with the world and the consequences that could follow poor decisions.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Faith Walking: Compromising With The World [Video] was originally published on getuperica.com

tkminspired Posted 23 hours ago

Also On Praise 106.1: