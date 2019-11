Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Raising children is no easy feat but it’s a beautiful thing. In today’s prayer, GRIFF praises God for all the men raising daughters.

GRIFF’s Prayer For Father’s Raising Daughters [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Aliya Faust, Managing Editor • @AliyaFaust Posted 9 hours ago

Also On Praise 106.1: