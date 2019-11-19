CLOSE
NFL QB Nick Foles Doesn’t Believe In The ‘Prosperity Gospel’

NFC Championship - Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

NFL Quarter back, Nick Foles sat out for almost two months this season, recovering from a injury to his clavicle. The injury occurred during his first game as the starting Quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Previously, Foles sat behind Carson Wentz on the Philadelphia Eagles, until Wentz suffered an injury in 2018. Foles then carried the team through the playoffs and ultimately helped the team grab their first Superbowl victory.

Foles doesn’t shy away from his Christian views and hopes to one day become a pastor when his NFL career is finished. So, it comes as no surprise that when he was asked at a press conference if his faith had been tested through this journey, he had this to say:

Right when I felt this thing break and I was going into the locker room, I just realized that this wasn’t exactly what I was thinking when I came to Jacksonville. Obviously, you come here and you want to create a culture and impact people, But at the end of the day, I said, ‘God, if this is the journey that you want me to go on, I am going to glorify you in every action good or bad.

Despite all that he accomplished in the 2018 season, he stated that he doesn’t need a trophy to define who he is because his identity is “already in Christ.” 
He went on to say he “doesn’t believe in the prosperity gospel” but, believes, “that if you read the word of God and you understand it, there [are] trials along the way. But, they equip your heart to be who you are.”

Source: The Christian Post

 

NFL QB Nick Foles Doesn’t Believe In The ‘Prosperity Gospel’  was originally published on praiseindy.com

