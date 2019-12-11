CLOSE
Sound of Praise with Maurette
SOP Memory Scripture Of The Week – John 3:16

Every week at the Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark, we are memorizing scripture!

Here is this week’s scripture!

John 3:16 (KJV) – For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.

    

Catch Maurette on the all new "Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark" show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

