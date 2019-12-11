Motown Gospel Artist Lexi Stops By The Sound of Praise

Motown Gospel Artist Lexi stopped by the Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark to discuss her latest single, “There Is Room”, a thoughtful and personal song written by the artist.

Lexi says the song was birthed from a “dark, period” in her life, which resulted in the cancellation of her upcoming nuptials which left her heartbroken.

Make sure you check this latest offering everywhere digital music is sold.

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @sopmaurette

Also On Praise 106.1: