Press Play: Kerry Washington And Reese Witherspoon Co-Star In New Hulu Drama Teaser

The limited series is set for March 2020.

Hulu has released a teaser trailer for their upcoming limited series Little Fires Everywhere, and it already seems to stir up some drama with the two leading ladies Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon

According to Deadline, the show is based on Celeste Ng‘s bestselling book and if “follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.” Rosemarie DeWitt, Joshua Jackson, Jade Pettyjohn, Jordan Elsass, Gavin Lewis, Megan Stott, Lexi Underwood and Huang Lu also star in the series.

It will be produced by Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine company, Washington’s Simpson Street and ABC Signature Studios, which is apart of Disney Television Studios. Writer and author Liz Tigelaar is the creator, showrunner and executive producer for the show. Witherspoon and Washington will also have executive producer credits.

You can check out the teaser trailer for the series below where Witherspoon’s character Elena Richardson confesses, “We all have parts that scare us, we can’t not look at who we are.” If this is anything like Witherspoon’s other drama-filled show Big Little Lies, we’re in for a bumpy ride. You can catch Little Fires Everywhere when it hits Hulu on Wednesday, March 18.

Press Play: Kerry Washington And Reese Witherspoon Co-Star In New Hulu Drama Teaser

