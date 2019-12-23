CLOSE
Baltimore
Woman Shot in the Head, Killed Outside Kim’s Deli

A woman was shot in the head and left for dead Sunday in southeast Baltimore.

City cops said it happened outside Kim’s Deli on the 100 block of North Kenwood Avenue just before 5:30 p.m..

They discovered 36-year-old Carmen Rodriguez of the 200 block of N. Kenwood Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head once they arrived.  She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

