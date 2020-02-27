UPDATE 2/27/2020 1 PM EST:

Former Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh to spend 3 years behind bars for her role in the Healthy Holly scandal.

She plead guilty to multiple charges back in November.

Source: CBS Baltimore

BREAKING: Catherine Pugh sentenced to 36 months in prison for her role in the Healthy Holly book scheme. — Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) February 27, 2020

ORIGINAL:

Catherine Pugh, former mayor of Baltimore, is set to be sentenced Thursday in the Healthy Holly scandal.

The 69-year-old pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy and tax evasion charges in November after she sold her self-published children’s books to nonprofits and foundations to promote her political career and fund her run for mayor.

She was elected mayor in 2016 before resigning May 2019 after authorities began investigating the sales of her “Healthy Holly.”

Prosecutors have asked for a prison term of nearly five years. Pugh apologized in a video that you can watch below.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh Sentenced To 3 Years in Prison was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

