The Nightly Spirit: Smokie Norful Confirms New Music For March, Reconfirms His Ministry To God

GRAMMY-winning gospel veteran Smokie Norful is preparing for a victory lap across America in a mission to continue spreading the word of God — it’s something he’s done with grace and serenity ever since first blessing us over two decades ago with his 2002 debut album, I Need You Now.

Gospel fans are missing his voice now more than ever on the airwaves, and it now appears he’s ready to give the people what they want soon enough.

Pastor Smokie sat with Darlene for another virtual chat on The Nightly Spirit, and he let us in on a little-not-so-little-anymore secret: he’s got new music coming in March 2024! With a whole decade approaching since his last album, the 2014 LP Forever Yours that earned him a second GRAMMY for the single “No Greater Love,” it’s safe to say this is a time to rejoice to say the least.

Watch Smokie Norful on The Nightly Spirit above, and stay tuned for updates on when to expect his new music

