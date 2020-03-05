THIS SHIRT SAVES LIVES: Radio Cares For St. Jude 2020 [DONATE NOW]

St. Jude
| 03.05.20
Dismiss

 

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020

Source: St. Jude / St. Jude

Today’s hottest artists have joined the #ThisShirtSavesLives movement to help St. Jude kids. When you become a “Partner In Hope,” you will get the This Shirt Saves Lives t-shirt to wear as a reminder that you joined the lifesaving mission of St. Jude. Become a “Partner in Hope” by pledging just $20 a month to help kids at St. Jude fight cancer by calling 1-800-411-9898 or using the link below!

CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW AND GET YOUR T-SHIRT

st jude Willie

Source: St. Jude / Radio One Digital

Join the #ThisShirtSavesLives movement by donating $20 to St. Jude, then take a picture with your new shirt and post it on social media using the #ThisShirtSavesLives and #UrbanRadioCares hashtags. Be sure to tag @StJude as well!

You can also donate by phone using the number 1-800-411-9898

PHOTO SOURCE: St. Jude/Radio One

 

THIS SHIRT SAVES LIVES: Radio Cares For St. Jude 2020 [DONATE NOW]  was originally published on getuperica.com

