Elon Musk Announces Successful Brain Chip Implantation in Human by Neuralink

Elon Musk recently provided an update on the ambitious venture of Neuralink, his brain-machine interface company. Musk announced that the first human has received a brain implant from Neuralink, marking a significant milestone in the company’s quest to facilitate wireless connections between human brains and electronic devices.

The recipient of the brain implant, whose identity has not been disclosed, is reportedly in good recovery. Elon Musk shared via X (formerly Twitter) that “initial results show promising neuron spike detection.” This refers to the successful identification of cellular activity occurring between the brain and the nervous system, a crucial aspect of Neuralink’s mission.

The announcement comes after Neuralink initiated the recruitment of potential human participants for its clinical trial several months ago. The FDA granted approval for the trial in May, focusing on individuals aged 22 and above living with quadriplegia or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a condition that impairs voluntary muscle movement. The clinical trial, named PRIME (Precise Robotically Implanted Brain-Computer Interface), employs a robotic system to surgically insert Neuralink’s implant wires into a specific area of the brain associated with movement.

Neuralink’s implant is designed to interpret a person’s neural activity, allowing them to operate a computer or smartphone with mere intentional thoughts, eliminating the need for physical movement or external wires. As part of the recruitment drive, Neuralink emphasized the use of custom-made microscopic needles in the implant procedure. These needles have a tip width of only 10 to 12 microns – slightly larger than the diameter of a red blood cell. This small size enables the insertion of threads with minimal damage to the cortex, showcasing Neuralink’s commitment to precision and safety in its groundbreaking advancements.