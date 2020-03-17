Coronavirus Testing Sites, MARC Train, Transit Updates

Emissions testing sites in Maryland are ceasing operations per Governor Larry Hogan and are now being turned into drive-thru testing sites across the state. This is a part of new emergency orders announced by the Governor on Tuesday.

Additionally, MARC train service is being reduced by 50%, along with a reduction in all local bus, light rail Metro and commuter bus services. Priority will continue to be given to medically necessary transportation.

In terms of air travel from BWI Airport, the state is eliminating airport check-in lines and adjusting terminal hours to allow the terminals to be deep cleaned. Governor Hogan is also encouraging Maryland residents to avoid unnecessary travel.

Be safe.

