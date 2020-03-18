Morgan State University Announces Spring Commencement Postponement

Morgan State University has announced that they are postponing the spring commencement ceremony to a later date. Additionally, the University has decided it will end face-to-face instruction for the remainder of the semester.

Students that are away for spring break should not return to the campus after spring break. All students who are displaced from on-campus housing will be issued refunds on a pro-rated basis for unused housing and meal plan fees.

Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made by University officials as a response to the increasing number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Maryland and the country.

There is no confirmation if other University’s in the area will be following suit.

