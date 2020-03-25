Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In Maryland As Of March 25

Coronavirus cases in Maryland continue to rise. As of March 25, there are 423 confirmed cases in the state of Maryland, up from 349 on the previous day. Four people in Maryland have succumbed to the illness.

Worldwide, there are 438,749 total confirmed cases, with 19,674 total deaths. Some good news, 111,431 people worldwide have recovered from this horrible virus (Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Tracker).

Please continue to do the following to slow down the spread of the coronavirus:

Wash your hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects.

If you feel sick, call your doctor first.

