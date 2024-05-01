Listen Live
Success Lessons from Dr. Cathy Hughes: You Must Have Faith In God | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 05.01.24
Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Success Lessons from Dr. Cathy Hughes: You Must Have Faith In God”

We’ve been sharing some powerful points for my interview with Media Icon Doctor Cathy Hughes, founder and Chairperson of Urban One Media. It was an incredible interview and she shared some powerful points that can help. 

She said most people know of the incredible story. Yeah, about the fact that over 30 birds turned her down and when she tried to get money from them to buy her first radio station, then once she finally got the station, she had to live in the station and had to bathe in the public bathroom and also watches her car, which be repossessed. Yet they don’t know. 

She refused to give up because of one reason and I want to focus on something, she said. That was the key to her not giving up her faith in God. She said. You must keep in mind that you cannot do it by yourself, but you need to trust in God and have faith in him, because together you and God can win against any odds. And against all hearts, you must have faith in God and keep fighting for your dreams. 

 

