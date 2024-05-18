Listen Live
Athletes

Beauty & Brains: Angel Reese Graduates From Louisiana State University

The Bayou Barbie is the newest member of the Class of 2024.

Published on May 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Fresh off a whirlwind year that included a national championship win, historic sponsorship deals, a Met Gala appearance, and a standout WNBA Chicago Sky debut, Angel Reese has added another accomplishment to her growing list: college graduate. 

Angel was one of the nearly 5,000 students who crossed the Louisiana State University stage on Friday, May 17, and Saturday, May 18. She earned a degree in interdisciplinary studies with concentrations and minors in Communication Studies, Leadership Development, and Psychology.

Representing the Class of 2024, she is part of the university’s largest-ever Spring graduating class. Congratulations to the Bayou Barbie!

Angel took to Instagram today to celebrate her academic achievement. She uploaded a six-picture carousel post featuring her in a black suit, bombshell wavy hair, gold jewelry that read “AR,” and a custom graduation cap. Maddie Alexandria styled Angel’s graduation glam, and Trebreh Baaheth captured her shots.

“So now what? What was said? Oh, okay, that’s what I thought,” the baller beauty wrote on Instagram under her photos. “I graduated from THE LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY IN 4 YEARS ON TIME💋 I thought somebody without a college degree said sum.😘,” she continued.

Angel Reese dominates on and off the court despite what naysayers say.

angel reese Chicago Sky v Dallas Wings

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

While not over yet, Angel’s journey hasn’t been without its challenges and, honestly, unwarranted criticism. A brief benching earlier in the season led to questions about her academic standing.  However, the determined athlete silenced the doubters, balancing her studies with her role as a star player, leading LSU to the Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament.

Further, Angel received negative social media comments recently for attending the Met Gala. The WNBA rookie shut down chatter with a stellar game.

RELATED: Angel Reese Says Being Drafted Into The WNBA Is A ‘Dream Come True

On May 8, she tweeted to her naysayers, “So now yall can delete them drafts & tweets saying I shouldn’t have gone to the met gala & I can’t do both. I CAN DO ALL THINGS THROUGH CHRIST WHO STRENGTHENS ME😇.”

Then, the next day, Angel announced a new Good AmericanSky High” fashion campaign for tall women. Sis is unstoppable – and an undeniable force to be reckoned with.

Angel Reese continues to be goals on and off the court.  Refusing to be put in a box, she is an inspiration for younger generations. As a collegiate all-star, fashion influencer, professional WNBA player, and now a college graduate, we can’t wait to see what’s next for the stunning star.

RELATED

Courtside Cute: Angel Reese Watches The NY Knicks In A Sheer Body Suit, See Other Courtside Celebrity Style

Latto Travels To Texas To See Angel Reese Debut With The Chicago Sky

Beauty & Brains: Angel Reese Graduates From Louisiana State University  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Gospel Choir 41 items
Radio One Exclusives

Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church

2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals 12 items
Photos

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors

Entertainment

Kirk Franklin Announces 2024 The Reunion Tour With Hilarious Promotional Video

Local

Maryland’s 2024 Primary Election Results [CLICK HERE]

Entertainment

Jekalyn Carr Shares Powerful Testimony In “You Carried Me” Short Film

Mourners Attend Funeral Of Rep. Elijah Cummings In Baltimore
Local

Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement

Religion, death and dolor - coffin bearer carrying casket at funeral to cemetery
National News

R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close