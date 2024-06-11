Listen Live
HomeLifestyle

Make God A Major Part of Your Marriage | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 06.11.24
Dismiss
Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Make God A Major Part of Your Marriage

This is the time of year when many people getting married. So I want to get some tips for my book, Make Love, make money, make it last. That I work with my bride Dee We’ve been married going on soon, 40 years and not had an argument over 35 years.  

Today I share the impact of making God an equal part of your marriage. See, we believe that marriage is a triangle with three corners. The left corner gets 33%, the right corner gets 33%. That means 34% at the top, and that is God’s part. We include God in all our decisions about our marriage and ask for his wisdom when you ask for his, he will give it to you. So if you want a great marriage, make the decision to make God an equal part. He’ll have a big impact on your marriage.  

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

Make God A Major Part of Your Marriage | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Gospel Choir 41 items
Radio One Exclusives

Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church

ENTERTAINMENT: OCT 16 GMA Dove Awards
News

Mandisa’s Cause Of Death Revealed As Complications Of Class III Obesity

Relationships

3 Signs He Could Be Your Future Husband

9 items
Public Figures

Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors

Education

J. Moss, William Murphy & Jason Nelson All Celebrate Graduating With Theological Degrees

2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals 12 items
Photos

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors

45th Annual Dove Awards - Show
Sound of Praise with Maurette

Mandisa Speaks About Battling Depression

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close