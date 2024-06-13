Listen Live
Communication Makes Your Marriage Run Smoother | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 06.13.24
Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Communication Makes Your Marriage Run Smoother

This is the time of year when many people getting married. So I wanna give some tips for my book, Make Love, make money, make it last 10 secrets to shape a great marriage that I wrote with my bride Dee. We’ve been married for ohh, going on soon 40 years and haven’t had an argument in over 35 years. 

 

Today’s tip to help you win in your marriage is the power of communication talk to each other. One of the major points about communication is the realization that you did not marry a mind reader. If you want your spouse to know what you are thinking, you must tell them you must talk to them. Communication can be like oil in your car. It can sometimes be messy and hard to handle, but without it your engine will run poorly and eventually breakdown. 

 

To learn to talk to each other and not at each other communicate and your marriage will be sweeter and smoother. 

 

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

Communication Makes Your Marriage Run Smoother | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

