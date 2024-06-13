Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore City is providing free meals to children this summer as part of its 2024 Summer Food Service Program.

All children ages 18 or younger can receive free meals through the program.

The SFSP program will operate from June 14, 2024, until August 23, 2024.

NOTE: Program sites will be closed on June 28, July 4, July 5, July 12, July 19, July 26, and August 2.

You can find a summer meal site by visiting the Summer Meals Site Finder website or by clicking here.

Summer Food Service Program menus for the Baltimore City Public Schools can be found here.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The post Baltimore City Public Schools To Provide Free Meals To Children This Summer appeared first on 92 Q.

Baltimore City Public Schools To Provide Free Meals To Children This Summer was originally published on 92q.com