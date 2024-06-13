Listen Live
Local

Baltimore City Public Schools To Provide Free Meals To Children This Summer

Published on June 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Buffet style service - Canteen worker at serving line putting food on the plate

Source: triocean / Getty

Baltimore City is providing free meals to children this summer as part of its 2024 Summer Food Service Program.

All children ages 18 or younger can receive free meals through the program.

The SFSP program will operate from June 14, 2024, until August 23, 2024.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

NOTE: Program sites will be closed on June 28, July 4, July 5, July 12, July 19, July 26, and August 2.

You can find a summer meal site by visiting the Summer Meals Site Finder website or by clicking here. 

Summer Food Service Program menus for the Baltimore City Public Schools can be found here.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

 

The post Baltimore City Public Schools To Provide Free Meals To Children This Summer appeared first on 92 Q.

Baltimore City Public Schools To Provide Free Meals To Children This Summer  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Gospel Choir 41 items
Radio One Exclusives

Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church

Education

J. Moss, William Murphy & Jason Nelson All Celebrate Graduating With Theological Degrees

2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals 12 items
Photos

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors

ENTERTAINMENT: OCT 16 GMA Dove Awards
News

Mandisa’s Cause Of Death Revealed As Complications Of Class III Obesity

Relationships

3 Signs He Could Be Your Future Husband

47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals 14 items
Photos

17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Wellness

How To Perform Mental Health Screenings At Home

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close