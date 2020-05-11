CLOSE
Tyra Responds To Resurfaced ANTM Clip: ‘I Made Really Off Choices’

The 46-year-old supermodel took to social media to apologize, but not directly to Dani Evans, the young woman she bullied into "fixing" the gap in her teeth.

2018 American Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Almost a week after an older problematic clip of Tyra Banks berating America’s Next Top Model winner Dani Evans back in 2006 for not wanting to “fix” the gap between her teeth resurfaced on social media, the 46-year-old supermodel and former host is finally speaking out.

“Been seeing the posts about the insensitivity of some past ANTM moments and I agree with you,” Banks wrote on Twitter last Friday.

Adding, “Looking back, those were some really off choices. Appreciate your honest feedback and I am sending so much love and virtual hugs.”

So no separate apology to Evans herself? No calling out specific instances of how she hurt other women, mostly Black women who looked up to her? Noted.

As we previously reported, Banks was trying to pressure Dani Evans into closing the gap in her teeth if she wanted to win the competition and have a successful modeling career. Evans pushed back. But the supermodel relented, coming off as a bully.

“So Danielle, you went to the dentist but you refused to have your gap closed,” Banks told Evans in the 2006 episode. “Do you really think you can have a CoverGirl contract with a gap in your mouth?”

“Yes, why not?” Evans responds.

“This is all people see …” the host said while sticking her finger on her front teeth. “It’s not marketable.”

Yikes.

Evans spoke out on IG last week, saying that the moment wasn’t as authentic as we might have thought since the camera crew recorded the “whole fiasco about two or three times.” However, Evans always had her eye on the prize: a modeling contract.

“I was not going to allow something that was physical on my face to stop me from getting out to make a better life for myself. I had a laser focus goal. Nothing or no one was going to stand in my way,” Evans stressed. “It wasn’t about coping out. It was about understanding what holds weight and value in my life and teeth was not one of them.”

 

I am not sure about this apology, but I am glad that Dani got her moment to set the record straight.

Tyra Responds To Resurfaced ANTM Clip: ‘I Made Really Off Choices’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

