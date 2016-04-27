We’re here for women of color in leading roles in front of the camera and behind the scenes. After fives seasons as the star of the Emmy award winning series, Scandal, Kerry Washington has just inked a new production deal with ABC.

According to The Wrap, Kerry’s new production company, Simpson Street will develop broadcast, cable and digital projects exclusively for ABC Studios and ABC Signature, the digital division of the studio.

Kerry made headlines earlier this year for attending the Academy Awards in the midst of the #OscarsSoWhite controversy. At the time, the 39-year-old shared that as a voting member of the Academy, she needed to be present at the ceremony in order to have a “seat at the table.”

The actress shared similar sentiments with the announcement of her new deal. “I believe strongly in the importance of having a seat at the table which makes starting this production company thrilling for me” she said in a statement.

“It’s an honor to be at a point in my career when I can help generate projects that that are exciting, necessary, and truly reflect the world around us.

She added: “I’m grateful to be on this journey with ABC, a network that remains unparalleled in its commitment to inclusive storytelling.”

Congrats Kerry! Get your coins girl! And in case you loyal Gladiators were wondering, Scandal has already been renewed for a sixth season.

​Shonda Taught Her: ​Kerry Washington Inks New Production Deal With ABC was originally published on www.hellobeautiful.com

Zon D'Amour Posted April 27, 2016

