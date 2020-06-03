Maryland Primary: View Election Results Here

The results from Maryland’s primary races are in after thousands of people cast their votes through the mail and in person on Tuesday.

Joe Biden won the Democratic presidential primary with more than 430,000 votes. Donald Trump won the Republican presidential primary.

In the Baltimore race for mayor, Sheila Dixon (D) emerged as the top choice for folks with more than 24,000 votes. Shannon Wright is the top choice for mayor Republicans.

Nick Mosby is in the lead in the Democratic race for City Council President with more than 27,000 votes.

Kewisi Mfume (D) won the primary race for U.S. House District 7. He’ll face off against Kimberly Klacik (R) in November.

