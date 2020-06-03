Election Officials Still Working To Count Ballots After Some Voters Got Mail-In Ballots With Errors

Maryland State Board of Elections officials are wading through issues Wednesday morning after finding out a number of Baltimore voters received mail-in ballots with errors.

The agency said the small proofing error affected ballots in the city’s 1st council district race. That district encompasses parts of southeast Baltimore.

“During the ballot printing process, the State Board of Elections discovered a small proofing error in the ballot title for the Democratic contest for Baltimore City Council District 1 (Ballot Styles 1 and 19),” officials said in a statement. “The Board requested that the error be corrected with their printing vendor, SeaChange. While the error was corrected in the official voting database, the error was not corrected on a portion of the ballots that were mailed to voters in District 1. Due to this inconsistency, vote by mail ballot styles for District 1 could not be counted properly.”

They did not say how many ballots may be affected. Elections officials are also not sure if any other ballots outside the first district were affected.

.@md_sbe says it had a "proofing error" for District 1 in Baltimore (pointed out by @Zeke_Cohen lastnight showing him significantly trailing). They're assessing whether any other districts are impacted (none they're aware of yet, they say). No details on a timetable. pic.twitter.com/5zrRsqdlmk — Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) June 3, 2020

