CLOSE
Baltimore
HomeBaltimore

Election Officials Still Working To Count Ballots After Some Voters Got Mail-In Ballots With Errors

Marylands 7th Congressional District

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Maryland State Board of Elections officials are wading through issues Wednesday morning after finding out a number of Baltimore voters received mail-in ballots with errors.

Remember you can always take Praise 106.1 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

The agency said the small proofing error affected ballots in the city’s 1st council district race. That district encompasses parts of southeast Baltimore.

“During the ballot printing process, the State Board of Elections discovered a small proofing error in the ballot title for the Democratic contest for Baltimore City Council District 1 (Ballot Styles 1 and 19),” officials said in a statement. “The Board requested that the error be corrected with their printing vendor, SeaChange. While the error was corrected in the official voting database, the error was not corrected on a portion of the ballots that were mailed to voters in District 1. Due to this inconsistency, vote by mail ballot styles for District 1 could not be counted properly.”

They did not say how many ballots may be affected. Elections officials are also not sure if any other ballots outside the first district were affected.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Source: CBS Baltimore

Election Officials Still Working To Count Ballots After Some Voters Got Mail-In Ballots With Errors  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

2020 election , Maryland

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
We Are One: More Than A Hashtag –…

Urban One is hosting We Are One: More Than A Hashtag, a virtual town hall to discuss the current political…
06.03.20
George Floyd Protests: Resources To Help Anti-Police Brutality…

Want to help people who can protest? Who demands reform on police brutality? Here are a few resources.
06.03.20
The Ultimate Memorial Day Weekend Sales You Need…

These Memorial Day Weekend sales are coming in major clutch!
05.22.20
Little Richard Buried at Seventh-Day Adventist HBCU He…

Oakwood University is a Seventh-day Adventist HBCU where Little Richard studied theology in the 1950s. 
05.21.20
Houston Police Shooting Kills Gospel Singer

A gospel singer is dead after a deadly run in with Houston police during a traffic stop. 
05.15.20
Why Are Folks Bombarding This Arkansas TJ Maxx…

Is getting a deal on discount clothes and irregular shoes worth contracting the potentially deadly coronavirus?
05.12.20
Meet The 2020 Gerber Baby: Magnolia Earl!

This melanated chocolate drop is the first adopted infant to win this coveted prize.
05.11.20
Sephora Launches Project Care to Send Thank-You Kits…

The beauty and skincare company also plans to ship beauty boxes to women's shelters throughout the country.
05.08.20
Companies Hiring During The Coronavirus, COVID-19 Pandemic

Are you in need of a job? Here's a list of companies hiring during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic...  
04.27.20
Quarantine Diaries: Stedman Graham Shows Off His Barber…

Oprah Winfrey's longtime love is showing off his serious razor fade skills during the lockdown.
04.24.20
Close