2 Arrested For Stealing More Than 2 Dozen Rental Cars From BWI Airport

MDTA Police arrested two people on Monday after allegedly stealing more than 2 dozen cars from the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport rental car facility.

Shakierra and Travis Scott face numerous charges including theft scheme greater than $100,000 and 28 counts of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

Detectives said the pair stole 28 rental cars between May and July 2019. Ms. Scott used her job as a security officer with the Allied Universal Security Services, a company contracted by rental companies at BWI Airport to allow Mr. Scott to drive the rental cars from the secure facility without a rental contract.

The vehicles were worth more than $660,000 in total.

Source: CBS Baltimore

