Source: R1 / Radio One

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

The Hollimon Firm

Business Description: “The law firm where you matter.”

Business Website: Instagram: https://www.thehollimonfirm.com/

Commit Haircare

Business Description: “Commit To The Best In Natural Hair Care Products.”

Business Website: https://www.commithaircare.com/

Creatives Meet Marketing

Business Description: “Marketing doesn’t have to be boring. We turn your brand story into your biggest asset.”

Business Website: https://www.creativesmeetmarketing.com/

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!

Buy Black Tuesday [8-5-2025] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com