Buy Black Tuesday [8-5-2025]
We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
The Hollimon Firm
Business Description: “The law firm where you matter.”
Business Website: Instagram: https://www.thehollimonfirm.com/
Commit Haircare
Business Description: “Commit To The Best In Natural Hair Care Products.”
Business Website: https://www.commithaircare.com/
Creatives Meet Marketing
Business Description: “Marketing doesn’t have to be boring. We turn your brand story into your biggest asset.”
Business Website: https://www.creativesmeetmarketing.com/
