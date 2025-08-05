Listen Live
Buy Black Tuesday [8-5-2025]

Published on August 5, 2025

Buy Black B'More Social Graphics
Source: R1 / Radio One

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

The Hollimon Firm

Business Description: “The law firm where you matter.”

Business Website: Instagram: https://www.thehollimonfirm.com/

Commit Haircare

Business Description: “Commit To The Best In Natural Hair Care Products.”

Business Website: https://www.commithaircare.com/

Creatives Meet Marketing

Business Description: “Marketing doesn’t have to be boring. We turn your brand story into your biggest asset.”

Business Website: https://www.creativesmeetmarketing.com/

