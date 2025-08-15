Power of the Psalms: The Best Psalms For Divine Protection, Abundance, & Strengthening Your Relationship With God for Elev8 submitted 4/21/25 by ZYA

Source: Stefania Pelfini_la Waziya Photography / Getty

As a Spiritualist who doesn’t practice religion but rather pulls elements from all spiritual beliefs, I’ve found that working the Psalms to be quite beneficial, easy and effective.

If you’re a Christian or grew up in a Chrisitian home you’re probably familiar with Psalms and most likely super familiar with Psalms 23.

But if neither of the above applies to you allow me to explain.

What are the Psalms Prayers?

The formal name is actually Book of Psalm, according to Bible Project. Psalms is a collection of 150 ancient Hebrew poems, songs, and prayers that come from different eras in Israel’s history. The Psalms contain several authors including David, Asaph, the sons of Korah, and other worship leaders. One third of the poems are anonymous.

Key Themes

God as King of all creation

Hope for the Messiah after exile

Lament as a response to evil

Now what’s interesting is that originally The Psalms were hymns of praise and lament, but over time they evolved into protection prayers through a process of word a mouth of those of the Judaic and Chrisitain faith.

Eventually people uncovered that the Psalms were not only great for divine protection but because there were so many of them they could be used to help someone in a variety of situations.

How to Work With The Psalms Prayers:

The Book of Psalms aka Psalms are quite easy to work with as they are prayers that while they can be somewhat long (compared to that quick shoutout you to do God before diving into your honey hot wings) they aren’t Southern-Baptist-church- service-Sunday-morning-long.

The act of praying these Psalms transforms our prayers into declarations of faith and trust. When we speak these scriptures back to God, we aren’t only asking for covering but reaffirming one’s faith in the Most High. This alone draws us closer to our own divinity.

Sidenote: Personally, I like to play a few on YouTube while I’m sleeping. This helps protect my astral body and my physical body when I’m most vulnerable. I listen to this YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hGvZVN_zRXg

Again since these are Prayers you can simply say them out loud and repeat as many times as you wish.

I would suggest getting into the habit of saying them during these times:

Before Bed

While Bathing

Before Stepping Out of Your Home

Before Getting Into Your Car

While Your Working Any Rituals i.e. writing the Psalms on a Piece of Paper and taping it to a candle

Writing Them Down on Pieces of Paper and sticking them into your purse or wallet

During Annointing: Stating them outloud while anointing your windows and doors with a mix of Olive Oil and Salt. This could simply include rubbing the oil in the sign of the cross while reciting the prayers out loud.

This is just a short but effective list and I suggest having fun and trying out a variety of ways to work with the Psalms to find what works best for you.

Okay so let’s down to what you really came for!

A quick cheat sheet of the best Psalms to use for Protection, Abundance & Getting Closer to God in Your Spirit.

Alrighty, get ready to screenshot as this list will come in handy as we move through the healing chaos of this Age of Aquarius. Take note that you should “Do your Googles” to get the Full Prayers if you choose to use them. *I’m just highlighting the most well known portions of the entire prayers.*

The Best Psalms Prayers for Divine Protection:

Hey, no matter who you are, we can all use favor from The Most High and protection from those who may wish to harm us or could simply be jealous of our good fortune in life. These particular Psalms are known to protect you both in Spirit and in Flesh and across all timelines, dimensions and realms.

Again these are the ones I generally play out loud while I’m sleeping on a non stop loop from YouTube.

Psalms 23:

This is the one that most of us first heard in our mother’s womb and in our grandmother’s care. It’s the most well known Psalms on the planet! I like it as a general prayer of divine protection at all times.

The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.

He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters.

He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake.

Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.

Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over.

Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever.

The most famous line from this particular Psalms is: Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.

Psalms 91:

*This one is great for when you are feeling threatened or fearful for whatever reason.*

“He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High will abide in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say to the Lord, ‘My refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.'”

Psalms 90

“May the favor of the Lord our God rest on us; establish the work of our hands for us— yes, establish the work of our hands.”

Psalm 55:16-17

“As for me, I call to God, and the Lord saves me. Evening, morning and noon I cry out in distress, and he hears my voice.”

No matter how often we cry out to the Lord, even morning, noon, and night, He is still there.

Psalm 46

Key Verse: 1 “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.”

The Best Psalms Prayers for Manifesting Abundance:

But first let’s define “abundance”. In general people tend to attach this term to financial gain. To bottom line income increase. But abundance stretches way beyond that.

It can include:

Good luck

Great health

Receiving and giving love continuously

Ongoing favor

Open doors

Kindness given and received

And yes an increase in financial wealth and monetary prosperity

So as you clock these particular Psalms do keep the info above in mind. Also note there are several others but these are my top fave and the ones I’ve found to be the most powerful and fast acting.

Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty

Psalm 1:3

“The [righteous] person is like a tree planted by streams of water,

which yields its fruit in season and whose leaf does not wither—

whatever they do prospers.”

Psalm 34:10

“The lions may grow weak and hungry,

but those who seek the Lord will lack no good thing.”

Psalm 112:3

“Wealth and riches are in their houses,

and their righteousness endures forever.”

The Best Psalms For Strengthening Your Relationship With God:

Often in life we can feel confused about our direction. And sometimes we can even feel that we don’t have support from the Most High.

We may even feel as though that we simply need strength from a force outside of us.

And that is where continuous prayer really can help to fortify our souls, our energy and our mindset.

Here are a few Psalms that I and others have relied on over the years when we need a boost in our faith and connection to God. You’ll note that many of them speak about waiting on the Lord. This is a key part of building that connection…you show trust in him when you’re patient.

These prayers are layered because you’ll need to do them repeatedly and be patient as it may take some time to feel the connection growing stronger.

Again I’m highlighting key parts of the longer verse in some cases, so be sure to do your Googles to receive the full prayer

Psalm 5:3

In the morning, Lord, You hear my voice; in the morning I lay my requests before You and wait expectantly.

Psalm 27: 14

“Wait for the Lord; be strong, and let your heart take courage; wait for the LORD!”

Psalm 77:2

When I was in deep trouble, I searched for the Lord. All night long I prayed, with hands lifted toward Heaven.

Psalm 35:28

My tongue will proclaim Your righteousness, Your praises all day long.

As you can see, there are so many ways to work with the Psalms Prayers and so many to choose from, hence their popularity.

These prayers help to amplify your divine protection, abundance and connection with the Most High.

Wishing you wellness, success and prosperity.

Yours in Light,

Psychic ZYA

ZYA is a psychic medium who channels messages from the divine and teaches others how to open up their own intuitive gifts. You can book a reading with her at BOOKZYA.com.

Power of the Psalms: The Best Psalms For Divine Protection, Abundance, & Strengthening Your Relationship With God for Elev8 submitted 4/21/25 by ZYA was originally published on elev8.com