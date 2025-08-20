Listen Live
Local

Body of Swimmer Recovered at Beaver Dam Quarry After Two-Day Search

Body of Missing Swimmer Recovered at Beaver Dam Swimming Club Quarry

Published on August 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Michael Randle’s body was recovered Tuesday afternoon after authorities had been searching since Sunday at the former quarry at Beaver Dam Swimming Club.
Source: Ulysses Muñoz / The Baltimore Banner

Authorities have recovered the body of a man who drowned at Beaver Dam Swimming Club in Cockeysville after a two-day search, Baltimore County Police confirmed.

The victim, identified as 36-year-old Michael Randle, had been swimming with family on Sunday afternoon when he slipped beneath the water around 5:50 p.m. Despite immediate search efforts, he did not resurface.

Related Stories

Divers from the Baltimore County Fire Department searched into Sunday evening and resumed throughout Monday, using sonar equipment and cadaver dogs. Randle’s body was ultimately located Tuesday afternoon in about 65 feet of water.

Family members who were with Randle at the time of the incident maintained a vigil near the quarry on Monday.

According to the Beaver Dam Swimming Club’s website, the quarry’s water averages 40 feet deep. The club employs lifeguards and provides life jackets for guests. In addition to the quarry, the 30-acre property includes two swimming pools. Unlike many pools in Baltimore County, Beaver Dam does not require memberships, allowing visitors to pay a daily fee for entry.

Club officials have not yet commented on the drowning.

Body of Missing Swimmer Recovered at Beaver Dam Swimming Club Quarry  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Local

BGE Reminds Customers To Apply For Energy Bill Relief Before Sept. 30

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Early Morning Gospel Praise 106
Local

Early Morning Gospel

Entertainment

ADIA Talks Faith, Collaboration, & New Music After Stellar Awards Win

Local

MTA Launches Emergency Transportation Service After Cyberattack Disrupts Mobility Scheduling

Black Christian Influencers Dynamic Lead Graphic
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following

33rd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals
Radio One Exclusives

Gospel Artists & Baltimore Natives, Jonathan and Jason Nelson, Mourn the Loss Of Their Beloved Mother

Local

17-Year-Old Found In Vacant Southwest Baltimore Building Dies At Hospital

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close