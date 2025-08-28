Tamela Mann Releases Album Title-Track “Live Breathe Fight”

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

DALLAS) August 27, 2025 – 2025 NAACP Image Award-Winning Recording Artist Tamela Mann drops her latest single “Live Breathe Fight” and accompanying music video, with the Instagram reel for the video receiving 1.1 million views and more than 47,000 likes. It is the title-track from her Live Breathe Fight album, which has spawned two No. 1 hits, “Working For Me” and “Deserve To Win.”

“I’m going to Live like heaven is my destiny, Breathe every breath with purpose, and keep Fighting until I get the victory that God has promised us,” said Tamela. “I believe this is the right time for the release of this song because our world is hurting and is in need of encouragement and hope. So I encourage you to keep Living, keep Breathing, and keep Fighting. God is working every situation out for your good.”

Watch the official “Live Breathe Fight” music video HERE.

Tamela’s NAACP Image Award-winning album Live Breathe Fight is produced by Tamela, David, Phillip Bryant, and Jevon Hill. It is a collection of many of the most compelling and deeply vulnerable songs of Tamela’s decorated career. Penned by Tamela, Bryant and Tameka Mintze aka “Tia Sharee,” the single “Working for Me” dominated gospel radio as her fastest climbing single to date and earned Tamela a place in Billboard history with her 11th No. 1 hit, more than any other gospel artist. “Deserve To Win” surpasses that record, marking 12 No. 1 hits, solidifying Tamela’s historical accomplishment on the Billboard Gospel Radio chart.

ABOUT TAMELA MANN:

“Live Breathe Fight” is the latest accomplishment in Tamela’s storied career. With her single, “Working for Me,” earning the top spot, Tamela set a new record for the most No. 1 Gospel singles in Billboard history. “Deserve To Win” solidified that record marking 12 No. 1 hits to date. An accomplished songwriter, producer, actress, and businesswoman, Tamela has amassed a Grammy® Award, BET® Award, Billboard® Music Award, and multiple NAACP Image® Awards and Stellar® Gospel Music Awards. Her Billboard No. 1 album Best Days includes the No. 1 platinum single “Take Me to The King” and received Billboard’s “Album of the Decade” for 2010-2019, in the Gospel category. Tamela’s Billboard No. 1 album, One Way, garnered two No. 1 singles, including “Change Me” and “God Provides,” which earned the singer her first Grammy® Award in 2017. In 2018, Tamela and her husband, NAACP Image® Award winning actor David Mann, released their first book and joint album, Us Against the World. The book won an NAACP Image® Award for Outstanding Literary Work and the album garnered top-charting singles including the Urban AC track, “Ups & Downs.” Tamela hit the big screen in 2023 in The Color Purple movie musical release, produced by Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg. Tamela and David together helm TillyMann Entertainment. They starred in the NAACP Image® Award-winning docu-series “The Manns,” the hit comedy “Mann & Wife,” and are currently starring in “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living.” Tamela’s athleisure apparel and shapewear line, the Tamela Mann Collection, is available at TamelaMann.com and in select retail stores.

Tamela Mann Releases Album Title-Track “Live Breathe Fight” was originally published on praiserichmond.com