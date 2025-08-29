BGE Urges Customers to Apply for Energy Bill Relief by Sept. 30
BGE Reminds Customers To Apply For Energy Bill Relief Before Sept. 30
BGE is reminding customers that there’s still time to apply for its Customer Relief Fund, a program designed to help households behind on their energy bills.
Launched on July 1, the program is funded by a $15 million donation from BGE’s parent company, Exelon, and is being administered in partnership with the United Way of Central Maryland.
Since opening, more than 50,000 customers have applied. So far, a little over half have been approved, with more than $11 million already distributed. The average grant for eligible households is just over $400.
The program will run through September 30 or until funds are fully exhausted.
Eligibility Requirements
- Must be a BGE customer
- Must have a past-due balance of at least $250 that is more than 60 days overdue
- Must meet either:
- Limited income eligibility: Family of four earning $64,300/year or less
- Moderate income eligibility: Family of four earning $128,600/year or less
For full eligibility guidelines by household size and to apply, customers can click here.
BGE Reminds Customers To Apply For Energy Bill Relief Before Sept. 30 was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
-
Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Morgan State Revives Plans To Launch Nation’s First Public HBCU Medical School
-
Morgan State University Named A Top 10 HBCU In LinkedIn’s New College Rankings
-
‘Nicest Judge In The World’ Frank Caprio Passes Away at 88
-
Madea's Big Happy Family Actor & America's Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
BGE Reminds Customers To Apply For Energy Bill Relief Before Sept. 30
-
7 Bible Verses to Inspire You This School Year