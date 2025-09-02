40th Stellar Gospel Awards Winners 2025
Pastor Mike Jr. Among Big Winners At 40th Stellar Gospel Music Awards:
The 40th Stellar Gospel Music Awards, hosted by BeBe & CeCe Winans, celebrated gospel music’s finest at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center on August 16, 2025. The event, dubbed “Gospel Music’s Greatest Night,” aired on August 30 on the Stellar Network and August 31 on BET.
Pastor Mike Jr. emerged as the night’s biggest winner, sweeping all nine of his nominated categories. His accolades include Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for I Got Away EP, and Song of the Year for Amen. CeCe Winans also shone brightly, earning Female Artist of the Year and Praise and Worship Album of the Year for More Than This.
Other notable winners included The Group Fire, Ricky Dillard, and Dorinda Clark-Cole, each securing multiple awards. ADIA was named New Artist of the Year, while Vincent Bohanan & SOV took home Contemporary Choir of the Year.
The Stellar Awards continue to honor gospel music’s legacy, showcasing both legendary and emerging talents. For a complete list of winners, visit the Stellar Awards website.
Artist of the Year
- WINNER: Pastor Mike Jr. (I Got Away EP)
- CeCe Winans (More Than This)
- Jason Nelson (You Belong: Live in Durham)
- Kenny Lewis & One Voice (The Healing Project)
- Tamela Mann (Live Breathe Fight)
Song of the Year
- WINNER: Amen – Pastor Mike Jr.
- Clap My Way – Micah Lee
- I Prayed for You (Said a Prayer) – MAJOR.
- That’s My King – CeCe Winans
- Yahweh ft. Melvin Crispell III – Jason Nelson
Male Artist of the Year
- WINNER: Pastor Mike Jr. (I Got Away EP)
- Chandler Moore (Chandler Moore: Live in Los Angeles)
- Deitrick Haddon (One Night in California)
- Doc McKenzie (Run On)
- Jason Nelson (You Belong: Live in Durham)
Female Artist of the Year
- WINNER: CeCe Winans (More Than This)
- ADIA (On the Way)
- Dorinda Clark-Cole (Determined)
- Karen Clark-Sheard (Still Karen)
- Lisa Page Brooks (The Grateful Chant)
Duo/Chorus Group of the Year
- WINNER: The Group Fire (About Last Night)
- Deitrick Haddon ft. Damita & Tasha Page-Lockhart (Hold On 2 Your Faith)
- FK&M (Fred Hammond, Keith Staten, Marcus Cole) (Time Capsule – The Trilogy)
- Ted & Sheri (You’ve Been So Faithful (Groove))
New Artist of the Year
- WINNER: ADIA (On the Way)
- Bobbi Lane (Unmatched Grace)
- Josh Bracy and Power Anointed (Favor)
- Micah Lee (Clap My Way)
- Montrae Tisdale and The Friends Chorale (The Faith Journey)
Album of the Year
- WINNER: I Got Away EP – Pastor Mike Jr.
- Live Breathe Fight – Tamela Mann
- More Than This – CeCe Winans
- The Healing Project – Kenny Lewis & One Voice
- You Belong: Live in Durham – Jason Nelson
Choir of the Year
- WINNER: Ricky Dillard (When I Think)
- Bishop S.Y. Younger (Worship in Brazil)
- Chicago Mass Choir (Greater Is Coming)
- The Mississippi Mass Choir (We Still Believe)
Producer of the Year
- WINNER: Michael McClure Jr. & David “DLo” Outing II (I Got Away EP)
- Dana Sorey (You Belong: Live in Durham)
- Fred Hammond, Keith Staten, Marcus Cole, Paul Wright III, and Ray Hammond (Time Capsule – The Trilogy)
- J. Drew Sheard (Still Karen)
- Stan Jones, Jerry Mannery, Jerry Smith, & David R. Curry Jr. (We Still Believe)
Contemporary Duo/Chorus Group of the Year
- WINNER: The Group Fire (About Last Night)
- Deitrick Haddon ft. Damita & Tasha Page-Lockhart (Hold On 2 Your Faith)
- Red Hands (The Three EP)
- Ted & Sheri (You’ve Been So Faithful (Groove))
Traditional Duo/Chorus Group of the Year
- WINNER: Brandon Camphor & One Way (Hymn Medley)
- Men Of Prayze (Live: In the Red)
- The Flint Cavaliers (The Fellowship (Psalms 133:1))
- Tim Woodson & The Heirs of Harmony (Try Me)
Contemporary Male Artist of the Year
- WINNER: Pastor Mike Jr. (I Got Away EP)
- Jason Nelson (You Belong: Live in Durham)
- Micah Lee (Clap My Way)
- Vincent Bohanan (VBSOV Summer Jam)
Traditional Male Artist of the Year
- WINNER: Earnest Pugh (Worthy Is the Lamb)
- Bishop Calvin Norton (Hold Me Beyond Rear View EP)
- Brent Jones (Live Your Best Life)
- Kenny Lewis (The Healing Project)
Contemporary Female Artist of the Year
- WINNER: CeCe Winans (More Than This)
- ADIA (On the Way)
- Bobbi Lane (Unmatched Grace)
- DOE (Heart of a Human)
- Keyla Richardson (Home)
Traditional Female Artist of the Year
- WINNER: Lisa Page Brooks (The Grateful Chant)
- Dorinda Clark-Cole (Determined)
- Lasha Knox (Right There)
- Terri McConnell (He’ll Get Me Through This)
Contemporary Album of the Year
- WINNER: You Belong: Live in Durham – Jason Nelson
- Chandler Moore: Live in Los Angeles – Chandler Moore
- Live Breathe Fight – Tamela Mann
- Still Karen – Karen Clark-Sheard
Traditional Album of the Year
- WINNER: Determined – Dorinda Clark-Cole
- Live in Detroit, Pt 1 – The Victorious Army ATL Feat. Vincent Bohanan
- The Healing Project – Kenny Lewis & One Voice
- We Still Believe – The Mississippi Mass Choir
