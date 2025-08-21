Listen Live
Lamar Jackson Leaves Practice Early After Getting Foot Stepped On

Published on August 21, 2025

Baltimore Ravens v Dallas Cowboys - NFL Preseason 2025
Source: Stacy Revere / Getty

Quarterback Lamar Jackson exited Wednesday’s practice early after he was knocked down during an 11-on-11 drill. A Ravens spokesperson later clarified that Jackson had his foot stepped on and is “fine.”

Jackson, a two-time NFL MVP and centerpiece of Baltimore’s offense, appeared to flex his right (throwing) wrist after the fall, which occurred about 80 minutes into the session. Defensive players are prohibited from contacting quarterbacks during practice.

The quarterback initially remained on the field, connecting with rookie wideout LaJohntay Wester on a deep pass before sailing a short throw intended for running back Keaton Mitchell. Moments later, Jackson walked into the team facility with strength and conditioning coordinator Scott Elliott, stopping briefly to speak with executive vice president Ozzie Newsome. Members of the training staff, including chief medical officer Dr. Andrew Tucker, followed him inside.

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken said he didn’t see the play that caused Jackson’s fall. Head coach John Harbaugh is not scheduled to speak with reporters until Thursday.

“I thought he was just resting his arm,” wide receiver Tylan Wallace said afterward. “Obviously, we’re keeping him in our prayers. But Lamar being Lamar, I’m sure he’ll be back before we know it.”

Jackson has stayed healthy throughout camp, missing just one practice for personal reasons. He sat out both preseason wins against the Colts and Cowboys and wasn’t expected to play in Saturday’s finale against Washington. The Ravens open the regular season Sept. 7 in Buffalo. Jackson hasn’t missed a regular-season game due to injury since 2022.

Lamar Jackson Leaves Practice Early After Getting Foot Stepped On

Close