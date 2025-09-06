Ravens vs. Bills: What You Need to Know for Sunday Night’s Kickoff

It’s finally here! Ravens football is back!

Baltimore is kicking things off on the road against the Buffalo Bills in a primetime Sunday night matchup. As a fan, I’m locked in for this one. Here’s everything you need to know heading into the opener.

Ravens Missing Key Playmakers

The Ravens will be without two important pieces of the offense. Fullback Patrick Ricard (calf) and tight end Isaiah Likely (foot) have been ruled out.

Ricard hasn’t missed a game since 2021, making this a rare absence for the five-time Pro Bowler. Likely, who’s been sidelined since early in training camp, is edging closer to a return. Reporters spotted him doing workouts on Friday for the first time since his foot surgery.

Love Praise 106.1? Get more! Join the Praise 106.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken isn’t worried, saying, “I feel good about our guys.” Baltimore has options, from giving Charlie Kolar a bigger role to calling up undrafted rookie Lucas Scott from the practice squad. With so many weapons, the Ravens still have plenty of firepower.

Welcome Back, Jaire Alexander

One big positive: cornerback Jaire Alexander is expected to make his Ravens debut. After missing nearly a month with a surgically repaired knee, Alexander has practiced fully for two straight days and carries no injury designation.

“I don’t have a doubt,” he said about suiting up. “I’m excited to be out there playing with my guys.”

He hasn’t played a full game since last October, so the Ravens may monitor his snaps, but his presence adds depth to a defense that already features Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins.

Bills Facing Injury Concerns

On the other side, the Bills have their own challenges. Kicker Tyler Bass (hip/groin) is out, landing on injured reserve after hitting 82.8% of his field goals last season, including a 51-yarder that helped beat the Ravens in the playoffs.

To replace him, Buffalo signed veteran kicker Matt Prater, 41, who hasn’t missed a kick since last season with the Cardinals.

The Bills also have issues at cornerback: Tre’Davious White hasn’t practiced all week and is doubtful, while top rookie Maxwell Hairston is also sidelined. Starter Christian Benford is back, but it’s still a thin group.

Wide receiver Keon Coleman has been limited in practice with a groin injury but is expected to play.

What It Means

Both teams come in with talent but also question marks. For the Ravens, all eyes are on how the offense adapts without Ricard and Likely, and whether Jaire Alexander can bring an immediate boost on defense. For the Bills, the kicking game and secondary depth could be major factors.

Bottom line? It’s the perfect stage for a Ravens statement win. First game, primetime lights, tough opponent…Exactly the kind of matchup I love watching. Let’s see if Baltimore can start the season strong and show the league we mean business.

Ravens vs. Bills: What You Need to Know for Sunday Night’s Kickoff was originally published on 92q.com