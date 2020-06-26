CLOSE
Baltimore
Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh Starts Prison Time Far Away

Former Baltimore mayor expected to plead guilty to perjury in state case

Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh will report to prison today in Aliceville, Alabama.

Aliceville federal correctional institution is a low security facility with all female prisoners.

On February 27, Pugh was sentenced to three years in prison and three years probation for the Healthy Holly scandal.

Pugh could try to get an early release based on coroanvirus concerns by using the “First Step Act” which says a prisoner should be within 500 miles of driving distance from her primary residence.

Pugh will be allowed to have visitors on weekends, but they must be approved ahead of time. Only four visitors are allowed. Her phone calls will be monitored by the prison. Pugh will also have assigned work duties.

