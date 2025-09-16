WE OUTSIDE TOUR featuring Tye Tribbett

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Three-time GRAMMY winner and trailblazer Tye Tribbett is hitting the road this fall with his electrifying We Outside Tour—a 17-city run kicking off October 28 in Charlotte, NC. This high-energy gospel experience hits major cities like Atlanta, Brooklyn, Detroit, and Memphis, wrapping up November 22 in Houston, TX.

Joining Tribbett on select dates are viral sensation and bestselling author Mike Todd with Transformation Worship (marking their national tour debut), powerhouse vocalist Kierra Sheard, and rising gospel artist ANTHNY. Expect bold worship, next-level praise, and unforgettable moments all night long.

WE OUTSIDE TOUR DATES AND TICKETS

