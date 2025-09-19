Listen Live
Health

Celebrating Self-Care Month: Empowering Health and Well-Being

Published on September 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Woman wearing pink headphones enjoying music sitting on bed
Source: KikoStock / Getty

Self-Care Month, observed from June 24 to July 24, is a global initiative aimed at raising awareness about the importance of self-care and its transformative impact on health and well-being. This month-long celebration culminates on Self-Care Day, July 24, symbolizing the idea that self-care can be practiced 24/7.

What is Self-Care?

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines self-care as the ability of individuals, families, and communities to promote and maintain their health, prevent diseases, and manage illnesses, with or without the support of a healthcare professional. Self-care interventions, such as diagnostic kits, counseling, and digital tools, empower people to take charge of their health, offering flexibility and accessibility.

Why Self-Care Matters

Self-care is not just a personal health practice; it’s a global necessity. With 4.3 billion people lacking access to essential health services and a projected shortage of 10 million healthcare workers, self-care interventions alleviate pressure on overburdened health systems. These tools enhance healthcare delivery, improve primary health care, and contribute to universal health coverage.

Self-Care and the Black Community

For the Black community, self-care holds additional significance. Historically, systemic inequities in healthcare access and outcomes have disproportionately affected Black individuals. Self-care practices, therefore, become a form of empowerment and resistance, allowing individuals to prioritize their well-being in a system that often overlooks their needs.

From mental health to physical wellness, self-care in the Black community often intertwines with cultural practices, spirituality, and community support. Initiatives like therapy, meditation, and fitness programs tailored to Black experiences are gaining traction, fostering a sense of belonging and resilience.

How to Get Involved

Self-Care Month encourages everyone to take proactive steps toward better health. Here’s how you can participate:

  • Educate Yourself: Learn more about self-care interventions and their benefits.
  • Engage Locally: Join or organize community activities focused on self-care.
  • Practice Daily: Incorporate small, consistent self-care habits into your routine, such as mindfulness, exercise, or healthy eating.

Self-care is not a luxury; it’s a necessity. By embracing self-care, we not only improve our individual health but also contribute to stronger, more resilient communities. This Self-Care Month, let’s commit to making self-care a priority—for ourselves and for those around us.

Celebrating Self-Care Month: Empowering Health and Well-Being  was originally published on majicatl.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Wells Fargo Presents The 17th Annual Spirit of Praise Updated Graphics
Contests

Register For Your Chance To Win Tickets To Spirit Of Praise!

Twin flame burning candle with a warm orange glow in a speckled metallic holder against a dark black background
68 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Black Christian Influencers Dynamic Lead Graphic
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following

Local

Where Are They? Over 1,000 Baltimore Students Haven’t Shown Up to School This Year

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Local

Ravens Prepare For Browns Showdown As Joe Flacco Returns To Baltimore

15 Items
Food & Drink

Black Celebrities With Spirit & Wine Brands You Need To Try

18 Items
Local

Maryland Ranks As The Nation’s Second-Happiest State, Study Finds

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close