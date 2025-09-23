Listen Live
Ravens Fall To Lions After Late Turnovers And Defensive Struggles

Published on September 23, 2025

Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
The Detroit Lions leaned heavily on their rushing attack to control the clock and wear down the Baltimore Ravens in a 38-30 victory on Monday night. Detroit put together two touchdown drives of more than 90 yards and dominated time of possession, holding the ball for over seven minutes longer than Baltimore.

A critical moment came in the fourth quarter. After Baltimore had cut the deficit with a field goal and forced a Lions punt, the Ravens had a chance to take their first lead. But on the opening play of the drive, Derrick Henry lost a costly fumble, giving Detroit prime field position. The Lions capitalized with a field goal to extend their advantage, keeping the Ravens at arm’s length.

Baltimore’s offense stalled on the ensuing possession, and Detroit sealed the game with another clock-chewing drive. That series featured a key fourth-down conversion, one of three on the night, that allowed the Lions to run down the clock and walk away with the win.

Defensively, the Ravens had one of their poorest outings in recent memory. They allowed more than 200 rushing yards and failed to register a sack for the first time in 57 games. The Lions’ offensive line dominated the trenches, protecting Jared Goff and converting half of their third-down opportunities.

On the other side, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson battled inconsistency. He threw for 288 yards and three touchdowns but was sacked seven times, often holding onto the ball too long. Henry was held to just 50 rushing yards on 12 carries and was stopped short on a key goal-line stand in the first half.

Looking Ahead
The Ravens (now looking to regroup after the loss) will face another stiff test next week on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs. To rebound, they’ll need sharper execution on both sides of the ball against one of their most familiar rivals.

