CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity NewsActors

Denzel Washington Recalls The Time He Had A Supernatural Encounter With God: “It Scared Me”

48th NAACP Image Awards - Press Room

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

You know that overwhelming feeling of joy, conviction, gratefulness and etc. you never see coming when you’re overtaken by the Holy Spirit? Denzel Washington felt that before and he says it scared him. 

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

The award-winning actor joined Brooklyn’s Christian Cultural Center Pastor A.R. Bernard on Instagram Live where he discussed what it was like being filled with the Holy Spirit. 

“I was filled with the Holy Ghost and it scared me. I said, ‘Wait a minute, I didn’t want to go this deep, I want to party,’” Washington said. “I went to church with Robert Townsend and when it came time to come down to the altar I said, ‘You know this time, I’m just going to go down there and give it up and see what happens.’ I went in the prayer room and gave it up and let go and experienced something I’ve never experienced in my life. I remember calling my mother afterwards and asking her, I said, ‘Well, you know it felt like I was going up in the air, and my cheeks were filled’ and she said, ‘Oh no, that’s the devil you’re purging.’” 

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Washington went on to describing the moment as “a supernatural, once in this lifetime experience that I couldn’t completely understand at the time,” adding that it’s what kept him grounded throughout the years. 

Listen to the full conversation below…

9 Iconic Denzel Washington Roles
2 photos

Denzel Washington Recalls The Time He Had A Supernatural Encounter With God: “It Scared Me”  was originally published on getuperica.com

Denzel Washington

Videos
Latest
Black Man Claiming ‘Misconduct’ In 1976 Rape Trial…

Ronnie Long fights for his freedom.
06.29.20
Disney Ride Will Be ‘Reimagined’ Because Of Ties…

A petition sparks change.
06.26.20
Racist Cop Says Public Scrutiny Caused Him To…

Officers Michael Kevin Piner, Jesse E. Moore II and James B. Gilmore are now fired.
06.26.20
3 Suspects Officially Indicted In Ahmaud Arbery Murder…

According to TMZ, the 3 men involved in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery have been officially indicted for murder.
06.25.20
Justice For Elijah McClain: How The Police ‘Murder’…

A petition receives over 2 million signatures.
06.25.20
Rayshard Brooks’ ‘Girlfriend’ Is Arrested As Suspect In…

Natalie White's lawyer comments after she's apprehended.
06.24.20
Johnson & Johnson To Stop Selling Skin Bleaching…

The company realizes that these creams may promote the idea that whiteness is better.
06.23.20
Jimmy Kimmel’s Blackface And Reported N-Word History Resurfaces…

The comedian is called out by social media.
06.23.20
Black Student Loan Debt Should Be An Issue…

As conversations around social justice equity, racial parity and building financial stability in the Black community remain at the forefront,…
06.22.20
Everything To Know About The Mass Poor People’s…

The Mass Poor People’s Assembly and Moral March on Washington for a Digital Justice Gathering invites people to log on…
06.20.20
Close