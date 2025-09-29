More Than 400 New Maryland Laws Take Effect Oct. 1; Here’s What You Need to Know

Source: dm3d / Getty

Starting Oct. 1, more than 400 new laws will take effect across Maryland, covering everything from traffic fines to health care costs and criminal justice reform. Here are some of the most significant changes.

Tougher Traffic Rules

Speed Cameras: Maryland is introducing a graduated penalty system for speed camera violations. Instead of the flat $40 fine, penalties will now range from $40 to $425 depending on how fast a driver was going over the speed limit.

Maryland is introducing a graduated penalty system for speed camera violations. Instead of the flat $40 fine, penalties will now range from $40 to $425 depending on how fast a driver was going over the speed limit. Reckless Driving: Beyond a fine of up to $1,000, reckless driving convictions can now result in up to 60 days in jail.

Beyond a fine of up to $1,000, reckless driving convictions can now result in up to 60 days in jail. Aggressive Driving: The definition of aggressive driving is expanding to include overtaking a stopped school bus with flashing red lights and passing a car stopped for a pedestrian at a crosswalk.

The definition of aggressive driving is expanding to include overtaking a stopped school bus with flashing red lights and passing a car stopped for a pedestrian at a crosswalk. Move Over Law: Drivers must move over for police, fire, and emergency vehicles stopped on the roadside. If changing lanes isn’t possible, they must slow down to a “reasonable and prudent speed.” Fines start at $110 and can rise to $750 if a violation causes a crash that leads to death or serious injury.

Criminal Justice and Sentencing Reforms

Drug Paraphernalia: Penalties are being reduced. Maximum prison time drops from four years to one, and fines decrease from $25,000 to $500 for a first offense and $1,000 for repeat violations. Advocates say the change shifts the focus from incarceration to treatment.

Penalties are being reduced. Maximum prison time drops from four years to one, and fines decrease from $25,000 to $500 for a first offense and $1,000 for repeat violations. Advocates say the change shifts the focus from incarceration to treatment. Expungement Reform Act of 2025: Wait times to petition for expungement are shorter, and more misdemeanors qualify. Gov. Wes Moore supported the measure, backed by groups like the Clean Slate Initiative and the Maryland Alliance for Justice Reform.

Wait times to petition for expungement are shorter, and more misdemeanors qualify. Gov. Wes Moore supported the measure, backed by groups like the Clean Slate Initiative and the Maryland Alliance for Justice Reform. Second Look Act: People incarcerated between the ages of 18 and 24 who have served at least 20 years can request sentence reductions in certain cases.

People incarcerated between the ages of 18 and 24 who have served at least 20 years can request sentence reductions in certain cases. Parole Changes: Age and chronic illness must now be considered for geriatric or medical parole decisions, with supporters arguing that keeping elderly or seriously ill inmates incarcerated poses moral and financial burdens with little public safety benefit.

Health Care and Patient Protections

Hospital Bills: Hospitals must scale patients’ out-of-pocket costs based on family income, a measure intended to expand health care access for working families.

Hospitals must scale patients’ out-of-pocket costs based on family income, a measure intended to expand health care access for working families. Medical Debt: Patients will be shielded from aggressive debt collection. Hospitals are barred from placing liens on a patient’s home to recover medical costs.

These laws represent a broad set of reforms aimed at strengthening public safety, expanding justice system fairness, and reducing health care burdens on Maryland families.

