Federal Government Shuts Down After Congress Fails to Reach Deal

Federal Government Shuts Down As Congress Fails To Reach Funding Deal

Published on October 1, 2025

The federal government officially shut down at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday after Republicans and Democrats were unable to reach a funding agreement, marking the first shutdown since 2019.

In a tense night on Capitol Hill, the Senate rejected two last-minute attempts to keep the government running — one led by Democrats and another by Republicans. Both proposals failed to secure the 60 votes needed to advance.

At the heart of the dispute is health care. Democrats pushed to include protections for expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies, warning that millions of Americans could face higher insurance premiums if Congress fails to act. Republicans argued that health care provisions should be left out of the budget debate altogether.

The Senate is expected to revisit both measures later Wednesday, but until an agreement is reached, the shutdown remains in effect.

What the Shutdown Means

Federal Workers: Thousands of employees face furloughs or temporary layoffs. Essential workers, including active-duty military personnel, must continue working without pay until the shutdown ends. They will receive back pay retroactively.

Agencies: The IRS says it can keep workers on the job for at least a few days using leftover Inflation Reduction Act funds. Other agencies will reduce operations to “essential only” staffing.

Public Services: National parks may close or limit access, potentially upending travel plans for families with scheduled visits.

The duration of the shutdown is unclear, leaving millions of Americans and federal employees in limbo as negotiations continue.

