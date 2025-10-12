Listen Live
Ravens Fall 17-3 to Rams as Lamar Jackson Sits Out Injured

Ravens Struggle Without Lamar in 17-3 Loss to Rams

Published on October 12, 2025

The Baltimore Ravens looked out of sync, losing 17-3 to the Los Angeles Rams with Lamar Jackson watching from the sideline. Without the star quarterback, the offense couldn’t get much going and managed just one field goal early in the game. Backup quarterbacks struggled to move the ball, and the run game never found its footing against a tough Rams defense. Los Angeles took control in the second half, pulling away with two touchdowns that sealed the deal. The loss drops Baltimore to 1-5 on the season, and fans are hoping Lamar’s return will spark some much-needed life into the offense.

