Listen Live
Entertainment

Katt Williams Roasts Trump Aboard The Fantastic Voyage

Katt Williams Roasts Trump Aboard The Fantastic Voyage “You Sir Are The President of Puerto Rico”

Katt Williams hilariously roasts Donald Trump for his comments on the "president of Puerto Rico" during a comedy set.

Published on October 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025
Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media

Katt Williams is known for his sharp tongue and fearless comedy, and he brought all of that energy to the stage during the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage. The legendary comedian delivered a standout set, taking aim at political figures with his signature wit, leaving the audience in stitches.

One of the night’s biggest highlights was Williams’ take on a recent gaffe by Donald Trump. The comedian zeroed in on a statement where Trump mentioned speaking with the “president of Puerto Rico” and the “president of the Virgin Islands.”

Related Stories

RELATED: From Gospel to Hip-Hop: Day 2 of the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025
RELATED: Everything That Happened Day 1 of The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025

With perfect comedic timing, Williams paused before delivering the punchline that had the crowd roaring. He pointed out the obvious flaw in the statement: the United States president is, in fact, the president of both U.S. territories.

“Sir, you are the president of Puerto Rico and you are also the president of the Virgin Islands,” Williams declared, impersonating a concerned advisor. The crowd erupted in laughter and applause, fully captivated by his masterful delivery.

He then posed the million-dollar question that sealed the bit: “So the question is, who the f— was you talking to?”

The moment was a classic Katt Williams takedown—blending sharp political observation with undeniable humor. On a cruise dedicated to celebrating community and good times, Williams proved once again why he remains a comedic icon, using his platform to entertain and make the people laugh discussing whats going on in the country.

Katt Williams Roasts Trump Aboard The Fantastic Voyage “You Sir Are The President of Puerto Rico”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Trending

Trending

News

Critics Slam Bishop Marvin Winans For Scolding Woman Over $1.2K Donation—But What Was The Money Actually For?

Black Christian Influencers Dynamic Lead Graphic
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following

Good News

The National Civil Rights Museum 34th Freedom Award Honorees

Sports

Lamar Jackson Still Sidelined As Ravens Prep For Bears Matchup

Good News

Adrian Anderson Launches KindnessLoveGlamour.com

Local

Disgraced Ex-Baltimore Cop Daniel Hersl Dies at 55

Twin flame burning candle with a warm orange glow in a speckled metallic holder against a dark black background
70 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Local

MacKenzie Scott Donates $63 Million To Morgan State University, Her Second Transformative Gift In Five Years

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close