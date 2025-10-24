Listen Live
Lisa Knowles-Smith Shares Her Story of Faith and Perseverance

Published on October 24, 2025

Lisa Knowles-Smith Get Up! Erica Interview Graphic
Source: Reach Media / Urban One

Gospel powerhouse Lisa Knowles-Smith recently joined Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell for an uplifting and powerful conversation that left listeners inspired. The celebrated singer shared insights into her new music, her journey in the industry, and the deep-rooted faith that fuels her every step.

Discussing her latest musical offerings, Knowles-Smith radiated excitement. She spoke on the creative process behind her new songs, emphasizing her goal to create music that not only sounds good but also ministers to the soul. She hopes her work will provide a soundtrack for believers navigating life’s challenges, offering them strength and a reminder of God’s unwavering presence.

The conversation then shifted to her impressive longevity in the gospel music world. Knowles-Smith reflected on the lessons learned and the wisdom gained from years of dedication to her craft. She offered words of encouragement to up-and-coming artists, stressing the importance of staying true to one’s calling and maintaining integrity in an ever-changing industry. Her testimony served as a powerful example of perseverance and commitment.

Throughout the interview, Knowles-Smith’s profound faith was the undeniable anchor. She candidly shared how her relationship with God has guided her through personal trials and professional triumphs. She reminded the audience that true success is found not in accolades, but in living a life that honors God. Her heartfelt message of hope and divine reliance resonated deeply, affirming the power of faith in every season.

