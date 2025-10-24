Listen Live
Choose to Win | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on October 24, 2025

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Choose to Win

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Choose to Win”

One of the people I interviewed for the book was a gentleman named Dave Rust, who started a tire company, but then the economy tanked he went bankrupt.  He lost his car, his home.  Yet he refused to give up.  He said that he and God were a majority, so he went to work.  He partnered with his friend Mark, Dave and Mark, and they built a company that was a distribution company that went on become a multi-million dollar business called Daymark.  And then he remembered to say that the fact that God said that all things work together for good for them that love the Lord.  And he said he also decided to work hard and act.  That’s right, act on his faith.  He said you must decide and then act.  Are you going to see this the end of your story or the beginning of a new opportunity?  It’s your choice.  So today, choose to win.  Remember, you and God make a majority. 

 

 

Choose to Win | Dr. Willie Jolley

