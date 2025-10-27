Get Ready: Daylight Saving Time Ends Soon! Here’s How To Protect Your Mood, Energy & Sleep

Source: Heiness / Getty

Shorter days and earlier sunsets are right around the corner. Daylight saving time officially ends on Sunday, Nov. 2, which means we’ll be turning our clocks back one hour. While gaining an extra hour of sleep sounds great, that shift can throw off your mood, energy, and productivity as darker evenings start to settle in.

Experts say the decrease in daylight can impact mental health and trigger symptoms of seasonal affective disorder (SAD)—a form of depression tied to seasonal changes. Losing evening sunlight may also leave you feeling sluggish, unfocused, and less motivated throughout the day.

Don’t let the time change catch you off guard. Now is the perfect moment to prepare your mind and body for the shift. Try these expert-backed tips to help your body adjust smoothly and protect your overall well-being:

Soak Up Natural Sunlight

Love Praise 106.1? Get more! Join the Praise 106.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Head outside in the morning as soon as you can. Natural sunlight helps regulate your internal clock and boost serotonin, which supports mood and energy. A quick walk, even for just 10 minutes, can make a big difference.

Stick to a Consistent Sleep Schedule

Go to bed and wake up at your usual times—even after the clock changes. Staying consistent trains your body’s circadian rhythm and helps reduce fatigue.

Move Your Body

Regular physical activity boosts your energy and mood, which is especially important as daylight hours decrease. Whether it’s the gym, a walk, or yoga—stay active to fight off sluggishness.

Change Your Clocks Before Bed

Even though the change happens at 2 a.m., adjusting your clocks before you go to sleep helps you start Sunday refreshed and on schedule without confusion.

Practice Relaxation Techniques

Wind down with deep breathing, stretching, or meditation. These practices can help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep if your body is struggling to adjust to the new time.

Take a Short Nap (If You Need It)

A quick early-afternoon nap can help recharge your energy—but avoid napping too late in the day, which can disrupt your nighttime sleep.

Get Ready: Daylight Saving Time Ends Soon! Here’s How To Protect Your Mood, Energy & Sleep was originally published on 92q.com