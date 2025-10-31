Listen Live
Lifestyle

A Dose of Confidence | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on October 31, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “A Dose of Confidence”

 

Are you ready for a comeback in your life and your finance and your family and your future? Well, I’m going to give you a tip today to help you do that. See, we’ve talked recently about the fact that many people today are living lives of quiet desperation. Not only is it hard on the outside, but for many people it’s harder. On the inside, they’re struggling. They are struggling. Statistics show that many people are depressed and they’re struggling with their mental health doing these tough times. 

You need a dose of confidence that God has got you in his hands. You gotta be confident because you are blessed. You are blessed with gifts and talents and you are and have to understand. You are able to use them to help yourself and help others to live better. And now is a great time for that godly confidence. You need that dose of confidence. How do you do it? You got to learn to talk to yourself. You got to tell yourself that this is a great day to be alive. 

You were born for greatness, that something is special inside of you. See, when you talk to yourself, go to the mirror. Look yourself in the eye and tell yourself. Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey. You were born for greatness. You were born for greatness. And then keep saying it. Keep saying it.  Keep doing it and.  You will realize that there’s something great inside of you, and God’s got you.  Don’t give up. Keep going, cause your best is yet to come. Hey, hey, hey, hey. You can do this. You can do this.  I’m telling you, you can do this.  

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

A Dose of Confidence | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
4 Items
National

LIVESTREAM: Hurricane Melissa Bears Down On Jamaica

Black Christian Influencers Dynamic Lead Graphic
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following

Local

Maryland Food Banks and Resources for Families Amid SNAP Cuts

TV One Urban One Honors
11 Items
Radio One Exclusives

10 Times Ricky Dillard Showed Us Why He’s The Ultimate Choirmaster

Local

Baltimore Restaurant Serves Up Free Meals for Furloughed Fed Workers

24 Items
Local

Here Are Baltimore’s Best Neighborhoods To Raise A Family In 2025

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs, Super Bowl LIV
20 Items
Radio One Exclusives

20 Gospel Artists Who Could Headline The Super Bowl Halftime Show

News

‘Papers, Please’: Fear And Belonging Collide For Ethiopian Immigrants In The Washington, D.C. Region

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close