Dave Anderson Urges Listeners to Vote Local and Protect Your Paycheck

Source: R1 Digital / Dave Anderson

As Election Day approaches, financial expert and motivational speaker Dave Anderson, better known as The Business Bully, joined Erica Campbell and Griff on Get Up Mornings to remind listeners that local elections are just as important—if not more—than the national ones.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Anderson wasted no time breaking it down in plain terms. “Your local elections hit your wallet first,” he said, explaining that city and county leaders directly influence issues like taxes, rent, road maintenance, and business development. “If your neighborhood is crumbling, it has nothing to do with D.C.,” he added. “That’s a zip code decision.”

✕

Love Praise 106.1? Get more! Join the Praise 106.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

He emphasized that voters must look beyond political parties and focus on policies that impact their communities. “It’s not about left or right. It’s about profit or loss,” Anderson said. “These local lawmakers shape your economy, your schools, and your streets. If you don’t vote, you’re basically telling someone else, ‘Take my money and do whatever you want with it.’”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Erica agreed, pointing out that many people skip local elections because they simply don’t know who their local representatives are. Anderson responded with a powerful reminder: “This isn’t high school. We’re not electing the homecoming king or queen. This is about representation. Don’t vote for who’s popular—vote for who has a policy that benefits your family.”

He also highlighted the financial side of elections, encouraging communities to invest strategically. “Campaigns cost money,” he said. “If your church or organization pools resources to support candidates who care about your neighborhood, things will change. Money talks. If you don’t like the way your community looks, don’t just run to the ballots—run to the bank and cut the check.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Before signing off, Anderson offered one final takeaway for listeners preparing to head to the polls: “Vote smart, vote local, protect your paycheck. Election Day isn’t about politics—it’s about prosperity.”

Related Article: Money Monday | Smart Saving Strategies for Beginners

Related Article: Money Mondays | Your Guide to Godly Wealth

He also encouraged listeners to visit therealblackagenda.com for financial education and strategy tools, and to follow him on social media @thebusinessbully.

Erica closed out the conversation by thanking Anderson for shedding light on how financial awareness and political engagement go hand in hand. “That’s powerful,” she said. “It’s time to not just talk power—but use it.”

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Dave Anderson Urges Listeners to Vote Local and Protect Your Paycheck was originally published on getuperica.com