Listen Live
Close
Lifestyle

(Veterans Day) - Veterans Day Tribute | Dr Willey Jolley

(Veterans Day) – Veterans Day Tribute | Dr Willey Jolley

Published on November 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “(Veterans Day) – Veterans Day Tribute”

Today, I’m here to honor all the veterans, all the men and women who answered the call to serve, those who stood strong, sacrificed much, and dedicated their lives to protecting our freedoms. 

I’m here to celebrate them and their families.  See, veterans, you’ve shown us what it means to be committed to a cause greater than yourself, to persevere through adversities, to stand tall in storms, and to keep fighting even when the battle gets tough.  Your courage is a reminder that greatness is not measured by what we get, but by what we are willing to give. 

And so, veterans, your example is one that inspires me.  Your example challenges us to live with greater integrity greater discipline and greater gratitude.  You remind us to appreciate every moment and to serve with a spirit of excellence wherever and wherever we are planted. 

So to every veteran and every military family, many of them who have to move every year, I have neighbors who have been in 18 places in 20 years.  We want to say thank you.  Thank you for your sacrifice.  Thank you for your service.  We are grateful, and I am honored to celebrate you today. 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

(Veterans Day) – Veterans Day Tribute | Dr Willey Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Twin flame burning candle with a warm orange glow in a speckled metallic holder against a dark black background
75 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

In this photo illustration, the Grammy Awards logo is seen...
2 Items
Entertainment

Gospel and Christian Artists Shine Bright In 2026 GRAMMY Nominations

33rd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals
Radio One Exclusives

Gospel Artists & Baltimore Natives, Jonathan and Jason Nelson, Mourn the Loss Of Their Beloved Mother

Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
Entertainment

Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica

Black Christian Influencers Dynamic Lead Graphic
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following

Ronnette Rollins For Praise Baltimore.com Schedule
Listen Live

Ronnette Rollins

Local

BWI Travelers Faces Major Flight Disruptions To Start The Week

stethoscope with the word seasonal affective disorder. Light therapy and vitamin D are treatments for winter-pattern SAD
Radio One Exclusives

Seasonal Affective Disorder: How To Protect Your Mental Health This Winter

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close