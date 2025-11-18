Listen Live
Restaurants Open In Baltimore On Thanksgiving Day 2025

Published on November 18, 2025

If you’d rather skip the kitchen this year and spend real quality time with the people you’re thankful for, plenty of Baltimore-area restaurants are ready to welcome you in with holiday comfort and zero cleanup.

Below are some standout spots serving Thanksgiving classics, seasonal twists, and full-on feasts on November 27.

The Capital Grille
Downtown diners can enjoy a nostalgic, no-frills holiday spread. The family-style prix fixe features turkey, stuffing, green beans, and mashed potatoes, with indulgent upgrades like pumpkin cheesecake or pecan-crusted mashed potatoes with hot honey.
500 E. Pratt St. Reservations required. 11 a.m.–9 p.m. $50.

Charleston
Cindy Wolf’s award-winning Harbor East gem is offering a luxe three-course meal. Starters range from shrimp bisque to fried green tomatoes, followed by entrées like elevated turkey and stuffing or tender short ribs. Desserts include a decadent buttermilk pumpkin chocolate cake, plus shared sides like slow-cooked collards and spiced cranberry-wine relish.
1000 Lancaster St. 1–7 p.m. $99 per person.

Glyndon Grill
This cozy neighborhood favorite is serving turkey with all the traditional fixings—stuffing, mashed potatoes, corn, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie—alongside dishes like chicken pot pie and crab cakes.
4844 Butler Rd., Glyndon. 11 a.m.–8 p.m. À la carte.

Johnny’s
Roland Park locals can dig into a full Thanksgiving buffet. Expect soups, salads, crab-stuffed fluke, turkey leg confit, honey-mustard ham, and sides like sweet potatoes with toasted pecans and maple Brussels sprouts with crispy bacon.
4800 Roland Ave. Reservations required. 11 a.m.–6 p.m. $26–$49.

Rec Pier Chop House
Celebrate in Fells Point at the Pendry’s Italian steakhouse, offering its signature menu plus holiday specials. Favorites include meatballs, crab cakes, steak tartare, orecchiette with sausage, and fire-roasted chicken.
1715 Thames St. Prices vary.

Mama’s on the Half Shell
At both locations, guests can choose turkey, ham, or both, topped with hearty family-style sides like oyster stuffing, sweet potato mash, green beans, cornbread, and gravy.
Multiple locations including 2901 O’Donnell St. Prices vary.

Rusty Scupper
This Inner Harbor landmark is going all-in with a Thanksgiving buffet featuring turkey, pumpkin pie, mussels, local oyster stuffing, and roasted salmon with cranberry relish.
402 Key Hwy. Reservations required. Seatings at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. $46–$99.

Rye Street Tavern
Enjoy waterfront views and a warm, seasonal menu. Start with a fall cocktail or mocktail and butternut squash soup before choosing from plates like classic turkey with all the sides, or glazed spiral ham with potato gratin.
13 Rye St. 11:30 a.m.–11 p.m. À la carte.

The Tillery
For big families, this Owings Mills dining room inside the Marriott offers a spacious buffet featuring turkey, mashed potatoes, rockfish, roasted carrots, honeynut squash, and classic pies.
10101 Grand Central Ave., Owings Mills. 11 a.m.–6 p.m. $77.

Restaurants Open In Baltimore On Thanksgiving Day 2025 was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

