How AI Expert Kim Fox Dugan Says AI Can Simplify Your Holidays

The holiday season may be the busiest time of the year, but according to AI expert Kim Fox Dugan, technology can take a lot of the pressure off. She joined Mr. Griff on Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell for Money Monday to break down how artificial intelligence can simplify both Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Dugan didn’t hesitate when asked if AI could make Thanksgiving easier: “It is definitely possible,” she said with a laugh, admitting she had already stayed up experimenting with ideas. She explained that meal planning is one of the biggest time-savers. By giving AI details like the number of guests, dietary needs, allergies, and even your cooking skill level, AI can generate a full menu, complete with a grocery list and budget guidance. “It recognizes all the restrictions and stays within your budget,” she said. “It even asks what dishes you want to invest more money in.”

Once Thanksgiving wraps up, Christmas shopping is right around the corner — and Kim says that’s where AI really becomes a game-changer. She shared that you can ask AI to help build a shopping list, choose gifts, and even plan a full Black Friday schedule. “You can tell it where you shop, what stores are opening early, and let AI put the timeline together for you,” she explained.

Dugan also revealed new integrations making buying and selling easier. ChatGPT has recently partnered with PayPal and Stripe, allowing people to make purchases directly through AI. For small business owners, this means customers can shop from them inside the platform instead of navigating to a separate website. “If you’re a business owner and you’re not showing up in AI, now is the time,” she emphasized.

Budgeting is another area where AI shines. Dugan actually created a custom GPT designed to help shoppers stay on track financially. By entering a simple list — first names, gift ideas, price range — the tool creates a tailored budget and thoughtful gift suggestions based on each person’s interests. “It’s crazy,” she joked. “Crazy in a good way.”

The conversation took a fun turn when Mr. Griff asked a question many people secretly wonder: “What does the GPT in ChatGPT stand for?” Kim, the AI guru herself, laughed as she admitted she’d never looked it up. “I need to go ask ChatGPT what it means,” she said, prompting Griff to proudly celebrate stumping the expert.

Before signing off, Dugan wished listeners a peaceful holiday season and encouraged everyone to explore how AI can save time, reduce stress, and help stretch their budgets. For those wanting to stay connected or learn more, she invited listeners to visit PurposeDrivenEnterprises.com.

How AI Expert Kim Fox Dugan Says AI Can Simplify Your Holidays